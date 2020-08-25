Tropicana’s new campaign encourages the young generation to be authentic

The company has also unveiled a new look for the juice brand making it available in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles

PepsiCo India rolled out a new campaign ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ for its beverage brand Tropicana building on the need for authenticity among today’s youth. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign celebrates the spirit of people who are genuine and perform in life. The company has also unveiled a new look for the juice brand making it available in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle.

“The new PET bottle is a reiteration of the brand’s commitment towards pioneering new innovations and has been developed, based on extensive consumer feedback. The material (PET) used for Tropicana Aseptic PET is 100% recyclable and contributes to preserving the environment for good,” PepsiCo India said in a statement.

Tropicana’s new PET packaging and revamped positioning are aimed at accelerating its growth by expanding availability, Vineet Sharma, director, Juices, PepsiCo India, said. “The ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ campaign targeted at the youth brings about a clear distinction between doers vs people who just talk, thereby celebrating the genuineness of the young generation. Today’s youth believes in working hard and making it big on their own and that is the core messaging of the new campaign,” he added further. Furthermore, the company also stated that the new positioning and campaign will help Tropicana strengthen connect with the youth.

According to Reshna Banerjee, senior creative director, Wunderman Thompson, Tropicana as a brand has been an obvious choice for many of today’s generation who believe in being authentic and play by actions to prove themselves in comparison to those who are all talk and no show. “The campaign encapsulates this thought throwing light on the fact that the show off (hawabaaz) bubble of confidence bursts when faced with a situation but the ‘Asli guy,’ filled with the inherent goodness not just wins the day, but also goes a long way. This inspires the youth to not get stuck in the fake garb of being a hawabaaz but to be genuine and authentic,” she elaborated.

