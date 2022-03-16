Tropicana launches its new ad campaign

The new TVC has been launched across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media

PepsiCo’s juice brand, Tropicana has unveiled its new campaign that extends its ‘goodness jo dikhti hai’ positioning to highlight the brand’s revamped packaging. The ad film also aims to engage with the youth in their context, showcasing how unpleasant situations can be turned around by tapping into one’s inner goodness. The new TVC has been launched across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

The film for the campaign opens with the protagonist and his friend standing on the roadside when a speeding car scares them. One of the guys responds in anger. The speeding car stops, and a muscular guy steps out of the car. The anger turns into fear as soon as the friend sees the muscular guy while the protagonist looks calm. The protagonist asks his friend if he could see Tropicana’s ‘andar ki goodness’ through the see-through bottle, and puzzles the muscular guy with funny martial arts poses, ultimately putting the Tropicana bottle to his mouth and calming him down. The muscular guy apologises and makes up as he hugs the friend.

“We are all set to unlock additional growth not only for the brand but also the category this summer. The new positioning with this campaign will help Tropicana connect with the consumers and continue to build brand loyalty,” Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India, stated.

Tropicana is a juice brand owned by PepsiCo. PepsiCo India has a diverse portfolio that includes brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker. To be noted, PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and claims to have been consistently investing in the country with an expansive beverage and snack food business supported by 63 plants across foods and beverages.

