Trivago replaces Vaseline to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 53: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Trivago races ahead of Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 53, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 53 to 1,74,328 as opposed to 1,92,062 in Week 52. Following HUL was ITC Ltd, recording a decline of 28.9% to 43,543 ad insertions from week 52 where it stood at 61,261 along with Ponds India at 14.4%. While ITC and Ponds’ ad insertions decreased in week 53, Ponds India, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd which stood at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, increased their ad insertion in week 52 from week 51 by approximately 15%.
Interestingly, Smithkline Beecham and Trivago which stood at seventh and tenth place, respectively, in week 52 were out of the top 10 advertisers list in week 53, as the companies made space for Wipro Ltd and Cadburys India Ltd.
|Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|192,062
|2
|ITC Ltd
|61,261
|3
|Ponds India
|47,074
|4
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|42,184
|5
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|31,979
|6
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|24,774
|7
|Smithkline Beecham
|20,584
|8
|Procter & Gamble
|19,154
|9
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|15,005
|10
|Trivago
|14,587
|Week:53 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|174328
|2
|ITC Ltd
|43543
|3
|Ponds India
|40261
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|28848
|5
|Procter & Gamble
|26048
|6
|Cadburys India Ltd
|24902
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|22481
|8
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|22315
|9
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|21560
|10
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|14779
HUL owned Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion decreased its volume of advertisements 25.7% to 13,309 in week 53 as opposed to 17,936 in week 52, allowing Trivago to take the top spot even with a dip of 5.9% in ad insertions. Similarly, Almond Board Of California rose up to the third position in week 53 from the seventh position it held in week 52. Interestingly, Myntra.com which stood at the sixth position in week 52 with 10,460 ad volumes did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly,LIC-Corporate, Dove Shampoo, which stood at the eighth and ninth position also were absent from the week 53 list. Meanwhile, Santoor Beauty Soaps, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Attica Gold Company made an entry to the list in week 53 at eighth, ninth and tenth positions.
|Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion
|17,936
|2
|Trivago
|14,587
|3
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|14,053
|4
|Lux Toilet Soap
|12,558
|5
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|10,636
|6
|Myntra.com
|10,460
|7
|Almond Board Of California
|10,089
|8
|LIC-Corporate
|9,633
|9
|Dove Shampoo
|9,204
|10
|Vivo V17
|8,801
|Week:53 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Trivago
|13721
|2
|Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion
|13309
|3
|Almond Board Of California
|13126
|4
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|12432
|5
|Lux Toilet Soap
|10931
|6
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|8964
|7
|Vivo V17
|8513
|8
|Santoor Beauty Soaps
|7994
|9
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|7847
|10
|Attica Gold Company
|7757
