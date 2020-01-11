Trivago replaces Vaseline to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 53: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

Top 10 advertisers, Top 10 brandsHUL’s ad volume dipped 9.2% in Week 53

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Trivago races ahead of Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 53, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 53 to 1,74,328 as opposed to 1,92,062 in Week 52. Following HUL was ITC Ltd, recording a decline of 28.9% to 43,543 ad insertions from week 52 where it stood at 61,261 along with Ponds India at 14.4%. While ITC and Ponds’ ad insertions decreased in week 53, Ponds India, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd which stood at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, increased their ad insertion in week 52 from week 51 by approximately 15%.

Interestingly, Smithkline Beecham and Trivago which stood at seventh and tenth place, respectively, in week 52 were out of the top 10 advertisers list in week 53, as the companies made space for Wipro Ltd and Cadburys India Ltd.

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd192,062
2ITC Ltd61,261
3Ponds India47,074
4Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd42,184
5Godrej Consumer Products Ltd31,979
6Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd24,774
7Smithkline Beecham20,584
8Procter & Gamble19,154
9Colgate Palmolive India Ltd15,005
10Trivago14,587

 

Week:53 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd174328
2ITC Ltd43543
3Ponds India40261
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd28848
5Procter & Gamble26048
6Cadburys India Ltd24902
7Wipro Ltd22481
8Godrej Consumer Products Ltd22315
9Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd21560
10Colgate Palmolive India Ltd14779

HUL owned Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion decreased its volume of advertisements 25.7% to 13,309 in week 53 as opposed to 17,936 in week 52, allowing Trivago to take the top spot even with a dip of 5.9% in ad insertions. Similarly, Almond Board Of California rose up to the third position in week 53 from the seventh position it held in week 52. Interestingly, Myntra.com which stood at the sixth position in week 52 with 10,460 ad volumes did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly,LIC-Corporate, Dove Shampoo, which stood at the eighth and ninth position also were absent from the week 53 list. Meanwhile, Santoor Beauty Soaps, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Attica Gold Company made an entry to the list in week 53 at eighth, ninth and tenth positions. 

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion17,936
2Trivago14,587
3Surf Excel Easy Wash14,053
4Lux Toilet Soap12,558
5Clinic Plus Shampoo10,636
6Myntra.com10,460
7Almond Board Of California10,089
8LIC-Corporate9,633
9Dove Shampoo9,204
10Vivo V178,801

 

Week:53 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Trivago13721
2Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion13309
3Almond Board Of California13126
4Surf Excel Easy Wash12432
5Lux Toilet Soap10931
6Clinic Plus Shampoo8964
7Vivo V178513
8Santoor Beauty Soaps7994
9Lifebuoy Toilet Soap7847
10Attica Gold Company7757

