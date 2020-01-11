Trivago replaces Vaseline to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 53: BARC

HUL’s ad volume dipped 9.2% in Week 53

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Trivago races ahead of Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 53, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 53 to 1,74,328 as opposed to 1,92,062 in Week 52. Following HUL was ITC Ltd, recording a decline of 28.9% to 43,543 ad insertions from week 52 where it stood at 61,261 along with Ponds India at 14.4%. While ITC and Ponds’ ad insertions decreased in week 53, Ponds India, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd which stood at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, increased their ad insertion in week 52 from week 51 by approximately 15%.

Interestingly, Smithkline Beecham and Trivago which stood at seventh and tenth place, respectively, in week 52 were out of the top 10 advertisers list in week 53, as the companies made space for Wipro Ltd and Cadburys India Ltd.

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 192,062 2 ITC Ltd 61,261 3 Ponds India 47,074 4 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 42,184 5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 31,979 6 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 24,774 7 Smithkline Beecham 20,584 8 Procter & Gamble 19,154 9 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 15,005 10 Trivago 14,587

Week:53 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 174328 2 ITC Ltd 43543 3 Ponds India 40261 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 28848 5 Procter & Gamble 26048 6 Cadburys India Ltd 24902 7 Wipro Ltd 22481 8 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 22315 9 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 21560 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 14779

HUL owned Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion decreased its volume of advertisements 25.7% to 13,309 in week 53 as opposed to 17,936 in week 52, allowing Trivago to take the top spot even with a dip of 5.9% in ad insertions. Similarly, Almond Board Of California rose up to the third position in week 53 from the seventh position it held in week 52. Interestingly, Myntra.com which stood at the sixth position in week 52 with 10,460 ad volumes did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly,LIC-Corporate, Dove Shampoo, which stood at the eighth and ninth position also were absent from the week 53 list. Meanwhile, Santoor Beauty Soaps, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Attica Gold Company made an entry to the list in week 53 at eighth, ninth and tenth positions.

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion 17,936 2 Trivago 14,587 3 Surf Excel Easy Wash 14,053 4 Lux Toilet Soap 12,558 5 Clinic Plus Shampoo 10,636 6 Myntra.com 10,460 7 Almond Board Of California 10,089 8 LIC-Corporate 9,633 9 Dove Shampoo 9,204 10 Vivo V17 8,801

Week:53 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Trivago 13721 2 Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion 13309 3 Almond Board Of California 13126 4 Surf Excel Easy Wash 12432 5 Lux Toilet Soap 10931 6 Clinic Plus Shampoo 8964 7 Vivo V17 8513 8 Santoor Beauty Soaps 7994 9 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 7847 10 Attica Gold Company 7757

