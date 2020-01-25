Trivago replaces Santoor Sandal And Turmeric to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 2: BARC

Published: January 25, 2020 5:05:43 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest spender

HUL's ad volume saw a rise of 7% in Week 2

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Trivago races ahead of Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 2, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 2 to 1,74,968 as opposed to 1,63,472 in Week 1. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 39.3% to 94,036 ad insertions from week 1 where it stood at 67,485. Previously standing at the seventh position, ITC Ltd increased its ad volumes by 12% to 37,632 to emerge as the third highest spender in week 2. Cadburys India Ltd, which stood at the third position in week 1 saw a 13.3% to 33,436 dip in it’s ad volumes and dropped down to the fifth position in week 2. 

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
Rank Advertisers Insertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd163472
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd67485
3Cadburys India Ltd38596
4Procter & Gamble37318
5Wipro Ltd36481
6Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34459
7ITC Ltd33585
8Ponds India32737
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd24255
10Colgate Palmolive India Ltd18784

 

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
Rank Advertisers Insertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd174968
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd94036
3ITC Ltd37632
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34366
5Cadburys India Ltd33436
6Ponds India31784
7Procter & Gamble27317
8Wipro Ltd25472
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd19969
10Colgate Palmolive India Ltd19452
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

German transnational technology company Trivago claimed the top spot with 1% increase in ad volumes to 13,660 in week 2 as opposed to 13,424 ad insertions in week 1. HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap claims the second place with 13,518 insertions,witnessing a rise of 26.8%  insertions in week 2 as opposed to the seventh position it occupied in week 1. Interestingly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric which claimed the number one position in week 1, did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly, Santoor Beauty Soaps, Policybazaar.com, and Attica Gold Company which stood at the fifth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 53 list. Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and TVS Jupiter made an entry to the list in week 2 at third, seventh, ninth and tenth positions. 

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
Rank Brands Insertions
1Santoor Sandal And Turmeric13980
2Trivago13424
3Almond Board Of California11385
4Surf Excel Easy Wash11019
5Santoor Beauty Soaps10936
6Lizol10717
7Lux Toilet Soap10657
8Lifebuoy Toilet Soap10217
9Policybazaar.Com9432
10Attica Gold Company8842
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
Rank Brands Insertions
1Trivago13660
2Lux Toilet Soap13518
3Dettol Toilet Soaps12112
4Lizol11543
5Almond Board Of California10875
6Surf Excel Easy Wash10862
7Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10767
8Lifebuoy Toilet Soap10467
9Dettol Antiseptic Liquid9937
10Tvs Jupiter9598
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

