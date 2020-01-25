Trivago replaces Santoor Sandal And Turmeric to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 2: BARC

HUL’s ad volume saw a rise of 7% in Week 2

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Trivago races ahead of Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 2, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 2 to 1,74,968 as opposed to 1,63,472 in Week 1. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 39.3% to 94,036 ad insertions from week 1 where it stood at 67,485. Previously standing at the seventh position, ITC Ltd increased its ad volumes by 12% to 37,632 to emerge as the third highest spender in week 2. Cadburys India Ltd, which stood at the third position in week 1 saw a 13.3% to 33,436 dip in it’s ad volumes and dropped down to the fifth position in week 2.

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 163472 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 67485 3 Cadburys India Ltd 38596 4 Procter & Gamble 37318 5 Wipro Ltd 36481 6 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34459 7 ITC Ltd 33585 8 Ponds India 32737 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 24255 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 18784

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 174968 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 94036 3 ITC Ltd 37632 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34366 5 Cadburys India Ltd 33436 6 Ponds India 31784 7 Procter & Gamble 27317 8 Wipro Ltd 25472 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 19969 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 19452 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

German transnational technology company Trivago claimed the top spot with 1% increase in ad volumes to 13,660 in week 2 as opposed to 13,424 ad insertions in week 1. HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap claims the second place with 13,518 insertions,witnessing a rise of 26.8% insertions in week 2 as opposed to the seventh position it occupied in week 1. Interestingly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric which claimed the number one position in week 1, did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly, Santoor Beauty Soaps, Policybazaar.com, and Attica Gold Company which stood at the fifth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 53 list. Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and TVS Jupiter made an entry to the list in week 2 at third, seventh, ninth and tenth positions.

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 13980 2 Trivago 13424 3 Almond Board Of California 11385 4 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11019 5 Santoor Beauty Soaps 10936 6 Lizol 10717 7 Lux Toilet Soap 10657 8 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 10217 9 Policybazaar.Com 9432 10 Attica Gold Company 8842 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Trivago 13660 2 Lux Toilet Soap 13518 3 Dettol Toilet Soaps 12112 4 Lizol 11543 5 Almond Board Of California 10875 6 Surf Excel Easy Wash 10862 7 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10767 8 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 10467 9 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 9937 10 Tvs Jupiter 9598 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

