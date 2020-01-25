Trivago replaces Santoor Sandal And Turmeric to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 2: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest spender
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Trivago races ahead of Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 2, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 2 to 1,74,968 as opposed to 1,63,472 in Week 1. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 39.3% to 94,036 ad insertions from week 1 where it stood at 67,485. Previously standing at the seventh position, ITC Ltd increased its ad volumes by 12% to 37,632 to emerge as the third highest spender in week 2. Cadburys India Ltd, which stood at the third position in week 1 saw a 13.3% to 33,436 dip in it’s ad volumes and dropped down to the fifth position in week 2.
|Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|163472
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|67485
|3
|Cadburys India Ltd
|38596
|4
|Procter & Gamble
|37318
|5
|Wipro Ltd
|36481
|6
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34459
|7
|ITC Ltd
|33585
|8
|Ponds India
|32737
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|24255
|10
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|18784
|Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|174968
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|94036
|3
|ITC Ltd
|37632
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34366
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|33436
|6
|Ponds India
|31784
|7
|Procter & Gamble
|27317
|8
|Wipro Ltd
|25472
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|19969
|10
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|19452
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
German transnational technology company Trivago claimed the top spot with 1% increase in ad volumes to 13,660 in week 2 as opposed to 13,424 ad insertions in week 1. HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap claims the second place with 13,518 insertions,witnessing a rise of 26.8% insertions in week 2 as opposed to the seventh position it occupied in week 1. Interestingly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric which claimed the number one position in week 1, did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly, Santoor Beauty Soaps, Policybazaar.com, and Attica Gold Company which stood at the fifth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 53 list. Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and TVS Jupiter made an entry to the list in week 2 at third, seventh, ninth and tenth positions.
|Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|13980
|2
|Trivago
|13424
|3
|Almond Board Of California
|11385
|4
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11019
|5
|Santoor Beauty Soaps
|10936
|6
|Lizol
|10717
|7
|Lux Toilet Soap
|10657
|8
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|10217
|9
|Policybazaar.Com
|9432
|10
|Attica Gold Company
|8842
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Trivago
|13660
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|13518
|3
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|12112
|4
|Lizol
|11543
|5
|Almond Board Of California
|10875
|6
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|10862
|7
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10767
|8
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|10467
|9
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|9937
|10
|Tvs Jupiter
|9598
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Read Also: Digital ad industry to amount to Rs 17,000 crore by the end of 2020: DAN Digital Report 2020
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.