Trinity Gaming joins hands with Blind Esports to strengthen influencer management portfolio

Gaming talent management company Trinity Gaming has announced a partnership with Blind Esports marking its foray into South India. With this partnership, Trinity Gaming wants to strengthen its influencer management portfolio as Blind Esports is well-known for its esports rosters and content creators on board in the southern part of the country.

“We have always strived to provide best of services to our content creators and helped them financially to stabilise their career in gaming. We are extremely delighted to have professional players of Blind Esports on board as it will open more opportunities not only for the esports team but also for Trinity Gaming as we will be able to explore deeper bonds in the southern part of India as an agency,” Abhishek Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Trinity Gaming, said.

Trinity Gaming will help Blind Esports creators with graphic assistance, PR, as well as educate them about social media presence, outreach and engagement. Moreover, the company will help creators understand how such activities finally lead to monetisation in the gaming industry. The agency will also educate the talents to develop good content for audiences, facilitate brand deals for the influencers.

“We have always been aiming to partner with an esports talent management sector to provide better opportunities to our players and we are delighted that Trinity Gaming would be helping us in carrying forward that vision for our team. We aim to create a national footprint for ourselves and our players and creators,” Arjun Suresh, owner, Blind Esports, said.

Trinity Gaming claims to manage more than 250 content creators in India, who specialise as entertainers and influencers for the gaming ecosystem, such as Dynamo, Shreeman Legend, Antaryami, Jonathan and Alpha Clash.

