Trinity Gaming India partners with EmChain FZE to develop the Indian Web3 space

Trinity Gaming and EmChain will train, mentor and provide revenue streams for creators in the web3 and blockchain space.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Indian content creators will get international brands and opportunities in the new tech, they claimed

Gaming content and marketing company Trinity Gaming India has announced a partnership with EmChain FZE to facilitate businesses worth $10 million in the Web3 and blockchain-based gaming sector in India, it claimed. As part of the partnership, Trinity Gaming and EmChain will train, mentor and provide revenue streams for creators in the web3 and blockchain space.

Given the massive market opportunity with the highest number of active wallet holders in the world and 400 million plus active gamers, India has the potential to become a global leader in the web3 space, Towqeer Gilkar, CEO, EmChain, said. “EmChain plans to capitalise on this by delivering quality content and distribution with Trinity’s network of creators and influencers,” he added.

According to Trinity, it aims to ease the adoption of web3-based gaming content through education and will introduce a daily podcast called ‘Emchain Podcast’ that will talk about web3, blockchain and P2E games, available on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Its influencers will play a key role in raising future adoption levels of web3-based gaming content, it claimed.

“By working together, we can explore Web3 game prospects for our creators, which will enable them to commercialise their skills,” Shivam Rao, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Trinity Gaming India, stated. “With the increasing interest in play-to-earn games, enthusiasts will now be able to explore newer opportunities to experience and monetise Web3 platforms,” he highlighted.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:57:28 pm