It is believed that the online gaming industry has seen exponential growth in the past few years, up to nearly 700 times. This rise in the gaming industry seems to have led to the start of gaming management companies such as Trinity Gaming India. The company claims to have clocked net revenue of Rs 48.7 crores in FY22. “Our revenue increased from Rs 10 crore in FY21 to Rs 50 crore in FY22, and now the target for the current fiscal year is to reach Rs 75 crore,” Abhishek Aggarwal, co-founder, Trinity Gaming, told Brandwagon Online. He however declined to share the loss incurred by the firm, during the same period. As per the regulatory filing accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the company had clocked Rs 9.7 crore in FY21, a 18630.2% hike from 5.2 lakh in FY20.

According to the company, which exclusively manages gaming content creators, the cumulative views (of all the content put up by its creators) have led to the generation of 2.3 billion gaming views in a month. “ We primarily function on three platforms – YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming and Loco. Platform revenue accounts for 60% of the pie,” he stated. Other sources also include marketing and promotion of gaming publishers, which accounts for 20% of the revenue, the company claimed.

Moreover, Aggarwal stated that the company has launched its intellectual properties (IP) business which includes gaming festivals that will be held in tier-1, 2 and 3 cities, in the current financial year. Through this, it aims to attract gaming talent. The company’s IP business accounts for about five percent of its revenue. Lastly, the company earns nearly 15% of its revenue via its campaigns and collaboration, it claimed.

Additionally, the company has expanded beyond India to the Middle East. “We are trying to replicate our business model in the Middle East, specifically in Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The Egyptian market resembles the Indian gaming market during 2018 or 2019, and the local government has also been very supportive,” Aggarwal observed.

Also Read: Jimmy’s Cocktails expects net revenue of Rs 50 crore in FY23; allocates Rs 10 crore on marketing this fiscal

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook