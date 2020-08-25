TRILLER signs partnership deal with JioSaavn

This partnership will pioneer a fresh format of ‘collective discovery’ for new-age content creators in India.

Music focused social video platform TRILLER has entered into a partnership with JioSaavn to create a collaborative, cross-channel stream that will deepen both their Indian user base’s engagement with their favorite music. As per the partnership, JioSaavn will integrate with TRILLER over the next few months, driving growth and subscribers for both services. Earlier this year the music service announced a New “Living Search” with recommendations and Shorties – 15 second looping visuals to accompany select tracks. At launch, this global integration will provide JioSaavn users with regularly updated exclusive TRILLER video content from top artists and songs.

This partnership will pioneer a fresh format of ‘collective discovery’ for new-age content creators in India, Mike Lu, CEO, TRILLER, said. “Internationally, TRILLER already has licensing partnerships with the majority of the top studios, including Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal, allowing users to create content with an extensive catalog of music. This association is a step forward in localising and personalising our app’s appeal to the Indian ecosystem,” he added.

Modules and Artist Pages on JioSaavn and TRILLER Shorties in the player will include artist callouts and branding for TRILLER, encouraging users to check out their social video platform. Users will also have an opportunity to record their own videos for a chance to have it appear on JioSaavn. Starting out with single videos for the Top 100 artists and tracks, the music streaming service will over time feature modules of TRILLER videos for as many top streamed artists as possible, updating weekly.

For Rishi Malhotra, co-founder and CEO, JioSaavn, the music streaming platform has built a user-centric and data driven platform with a focus on consumer experience and groundbreaking original content. “As we grow, we are committed to advancing our world class product; always at the intersection of music and entertainment. Connecting creators to millions of fans is at the core of everything we do. Our cross-platform collaboration with TRILLER enables artists to create and express our culture in the most innovative ways,” he stated.

Triller has seen a meteoric rise as the Indian subcontinent’s most popular, “go to” platform for music sharing and discovery. TRILLER has International investors and strategic partners worldwide including artists such as Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Baron Davis, Tyga, TI, Jake Paul and Troy Cartner, among others. Currently Triller has roughly 70 million active users a month, with a total of 250 million downloads worldwide, reporting 500% month-over-month growth.

