Trident rolls out digital campaign #PaperIsGoodAgain

Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and chemicals manufacturer, Trident Limited has launched a digital campaign #TheGoodPaper to promote its environment friendly range of copier paper. Trident Group is committed to the cause of responsible manufacturing and believes that business is not a profit making machinery divorced from the societal and environmental context in which it operates, Abhishek Gupta, vice chairman, Trident Limited, said, “”We are immensely proud of what we have been able to achieve with Trident Paper but most of all we are grateful to be able to contribute to the lives of farmers of the country. With this campaign, we hope to encourage our audience to do their bit to help the environment and choose the good paper,” he added.

The company plans to launch a three-part campaign featuring Divya Dutta. Trident has released the first part of a three-part film series campaign which aims to normalise not feeling overridden by guilt while using copier paper. The campaign film shows a farmer who is seen surprising his daughter with her favourite doll. He is able to provide for his family because of the extra income he has generated with the sale of the wheat straw. While a young kid by using Trident paper has unknowingly contributing to the betterment of the environment.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath and Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals manufacturer with captive power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in home textiles globally.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook