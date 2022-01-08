Trends marketers should watch out for in 2022

Connecting with customers mentally and presenting over-the-top beautiful content to them is one of the best ways to quickly expand reach and bolster a brand’s visibility.

By Ranjan Das

The marketing world moves at the speed of light. And in 2021, we saw how quickly the marketing industry can evolve from a face-to-face sales pitch to a 15-second Instagram reel. The pandemic has encouraged marketers to embrace digital transformation more than ever before as they react to continuously changing virtual and hybrid business environments.

2022 brings different opportunities and to stay on top, read below about the most common marketing trends to consider.

Short-form content such as Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts is becoming increasingly popular. Video marketing will be the most commonly used concept in 2022 due to its ability to attract attention and lead to more engagement than other forms of content. Reels are highly preferred and used as a go-to tactic because the Instagram algorithm significantly favours them. Videos should be used in a variety of marketing activities, including email marketing, websites, and advertising. Some of these short-form videos on social media platforms are produced by influencers. As a result of this phenomenon, influencer marketing will also increase. And what’s better than user-generated content? With the ever-increasing introduction of new social media platforms, influencers keep up with the latest trends so they can provide brands with the tools they need to succeed with various types of engaging content.

Speaking of trends, consumers are spending an increasing amount of time on their mobile devices, which is expected. In reality, mobile devices, including tablets, account for more than half of all annual online website traffic. As the buying power of millennials and Gen Z grows, mobile-optimised digital experiences will become increasingly more important to consider as a business owner marketing to these quick, closely knit generations.

Digital experiences include the use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in marketing. 360-degree marketing is another term for virtual reality and augmented reality. This technique of marketing is used by businesses to boost buyer awareness and purchase decisions. Consumers can imagine how things will appear and feel before purchasing them using augmented reality technology. As you can expect, this “hands-on” experience can significantly enhance buyer interest and drive sales. Virtual reality and augmented reality are being used to enhance and improve customer experiences both online and at events. Due to the high cost of equipment and large headsets, marketers have been cautious about adopting this trend. However, as virtual reality glasses and augmented reality apps become more widely available, businesses may anticipate incorporating this technology into their marketing strategies in 2022.

Live streaming is extremely popular among viewers. This growing marketing trend allows brands to honestly display their personality and ideals. Not only will livestreaming help users connect with brands and feel more confident about making a purchase, but it will also affect online sales. During live streams, more and more channels are introducing built-in purchasing tools that allow businesses or influencers to propose products and offer a direct clickable link. The phrase “social commerce” is often used to describe this type of social shopping experience, and it will continue to gain popularity in 2022. The most well-known features for this sort of marketing include Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Twitter Live, and YouTube Live. These features will become more prevalent and advanced in the future.

Audio-visual content is definitely more attractive any day. Including audio in the marketing strategy will help to broaden existing content marketing approaches and improve the website’s SEO. Having podcasts or movies integrated into the page can assist in improving traffic as audio material becomes more widespread in the internet world. This marketing strategy is low-cost and high-rewarding.

Consumers choose brands that follow through on their promises and are aligned with their principles. Being an authentic brand entails the expectation of consumer loyalty and long-term respect from users. Allow all individuals and groups to recognise themselves in the marketing activities and feel confident in their ability to connect with the company. The best and evergreen marketing strategy for making the brand inclusive to various groups around the world is to adapt to different cultural contexts and respect the people and various ethnic groups. Inclusivity is the marketing mantra anyday.

Keeping up with the latest marketing trends and executing complex strategies can be difficult, but it can also be exciting and challenging. Connecting with customers mentally and presenting over-the-top beautiful content to them is one of the best ways to quickly expand reach and bolster a brand’s visibility. Marketing is an art.

The author is MD of Apppl Combine. Views expressed are personal.

