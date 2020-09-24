Trell appoints Sahil Deswal as VP Growth and Monetisation

Deswal previously served as VP - Global Growth and Marketing at Unilodgers

Lifestyle-community-commerce platform Trell has announced the appointment of Sahil Deswal as the VP of Growth and Monetisation. In his new role, Deswal is set to lead the strategy and delivery of the growth, marketing, and monetization for the business with a twin focus on scaling both social and commerce.

Deswal previously served as VP – Global Growth and Marketing at Unilodgers (a student housing platform) and head – Growth and Marketing at Times Internet (digital products company) for News and Gaming Business.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, Deswal’s unrivaled expertise spans across the domains of growth, marketing, and product — including performance and brand marketing, consumer behavior, online and offline campaigns, and partnerships, analytics, and market research as well as new media planning. Prior to Times Internet, Sahil has also worked with BigBasket and Mydala.

According to Pulkit Agarwal, CEO, and co-founder, Trell, Deswal has a proven track record, a strong growth skill set, and experience that will help the company accelerate its vision and journey in India. “We look forward to his valuable contribution in helping us grow and scale our organisation,” he added further on the appointment.

The short video space at large is experiencing a phenomenal transformation, Deswal said. “The opportunity that lies ahead is incredibly exhilarating and Trell has clearly differentiated itself in this space. I look forward to working with the leadership team and amplifying its growth further to take Trell to new heights,” he added.

