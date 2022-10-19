Treeview Co. Ltd partners with Arzoo to expand its footprint in the Indian market 

Treeview Co. Ltd has partnered with Arzooo in an attempt to expand its footprint in India and market its smart android full HD range of TV models. The aim is to reach more households through Arzooo’s retail network, Jubin Peter, director, QThree Ventures, said. As per the company, Treeview aims to register a sale of over half a million smart TVs in the next 12 months.

This partnership is another step forward in strengthening our portfolio of large appliances going forward, Sai Krishna, director, TV categories, Arzoo, stated. “We are pleased to extend the Arzooo platform to Treeview and offer high-quality smart TVs to Indian consumers through our retail network. We are committed to getting more high-quality brands on the platform from across the world and making them accessible to offline retailers and Indian consumers,” he added.

With the ongoing festive season, the consumer durable sector, especially smart televisions have witnessed double-digit growth, the company claimed. In India, the pandemic has compelled brands to evolve and upgrade conventional methods of engaging with consumers, it added. For Treeview, this is an opportunity to introduce its smart TVs at a competitive price. In a statement, the company mentioned that the smart TV segment contributes 89 percent of total TV shipments in the country and this growth is driven by the demand for home entertainment, affordable launches, broadband connections, and multiple discount offers from retailers.

