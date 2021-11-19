Tread.fit rebrands as Cultbike.fit

Cultbike.fit has taken this step to cement the completion of its transformation

Tread.fit, the fitness bike brand, on Friday announced that it has rebranded itself as Cultbike.fit. The firm’s rebranding is a result of its acquisition by the fitness company Cult.Fit. As per the company, Cultbike.fit has taken this step to cement the completion of its transformation into one of the finest fitness convenience brands in the country.

“As acquired by Cult.fit, we want to create a uniformity aligned with the mother brand and it is reflected through the new brand name and logo. Cultbike.fit is your pursuit of fitness at the convenience of your home. The objective behind rebranding is that we want to identify ourselves as a part of Cult.fit and further our credibility amongst users. Since last year, we have established ourselves as a premier fitness bikes brand and with the current acquisition, we have become a pool of one of the most diverse and trusted fitness companies in the country. The aim is to continue to bring fitness to every household and fulfill our vision of a healthier India,” Dinesh Godara, CEO, Cultbike.fit said.

The home fitness equipment brand, Cultbike.fit is focused on providing high-end fitness bikes in different regions of the country. “With free delivery and installation services, the brand offers complete guidance and assistance to its customers to commence their fitness journey. It also offers a 1-year warranty and 10-day free trials to ease the decision-making for fitness enthusiasts. The aim is to promote fitness and healthy habits amongst the masses,” the company said in a statement.

Read Also: UP Election 2022: Political parties to go all gun blazing; to spend about Rs 8,000 crore in advertising

Read Also: Sony Pictures Networks acquires broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

Read Also: Internet has become the most critical enabler for both businesses and consumers: Sanjay Gupta, Google

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook