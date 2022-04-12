Trackon appoints Rajesh Kapase as CEO

Logistics enterprise Trackon has announced the appointment of Rajesh Kapase as its CEO. The appointment is in line with the company’s aim of transforming into a digital first, technology-driven global logistics service provider.

For P K Anand, MD, Trackon, Kapase’s digital transformation experience would help Trackon strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand its reach. “We are looking forward to having Kapase join us as CEO in this growth phase. He is a proven leader for scaling organisations, and we believe he will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Trackon’s business growth,” Anand added further on the appointment.

Kapase has over two decades of technology leadership experience in the logistics and supply chain space. As per the company, he brings to the table his tech first approach to complex problems resulting in superlative customer solutions. In his last stint, he worked at logistics start-up Spoton Logistics, now acquired by Delhivery.

“I am looking forward to joining Trackon at this exciting time for our employees, customers, and business associates. Our goal as a team is to transform Trackon into a global logistics company by leveraging technology,” Kapase stated.

Founded in 2002, Trackon claims to serve 5,000 pin codes every day, which is expected to reach 10,000 pin codes over the next few years. At present, Trackon claims that it handles over two lakh consignments every day, and this number will grow to 3.5 lakhs by next year. Trackon’s premium product – Prime Track, launched in 2010, guarantees bluechip service and prompt delivery, catering to high value and urgent consignments. As per the company, it is expected to drive significant growth going forward.

