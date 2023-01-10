TPV Technology elevates Atul Jasra as country head, India

TPV Technology has announced the elevation of Atul Jasra as the new country head, India. As per the company, Jasra will be responsible for developing and executing strategic plans to achieve sales targets and expand the customer base in India. Moreover, he will nurture relationships with the retailer partners and distributor management, and work closely with them on business development for owning and hitting/exceeding annual sales targets.

“I have been actively engaged in growing and sustaining the monitors, LED TV’s and smartphone categories and now, I have to spur the growth of the entire business,” Atul Jasra, country head, TPV, said. “I look forward to working with the team to achieve exponential growth in the coming years,” he added.

Prior to his elevation, Atul served the brand as its business head and spearheaded the business and sales for AOC monitors, smartphones, and tablets and led TVs for India and SAARC. He played key role in launching and establishing HCL ME tablets in India. He has also been part of other launches such as Casio Watches and digital cameras and INQ Mobile in the past.

