Tourism New Zealand rolls out ‘If You Seek’ campaign to boost post-covid recovery

Tourism New Zealand has released a new campaign, ‘If You Seek’ after the country reopened its borders in August. Through the campaign, the brand aims to convert the demand for New Zealand and boost its post-Covid recovery. The campaign was launched in India through key trade partners such as Thomas Cook, MakeMyTrip and Kulin Kumar Holidays. It is to be noted that Tourism New Zealand is responsible for marketing New Zealand as an international and domestic visiting destination.

Through this campaign, Aotearoa New Zealand welcomes Indian manuhiri [visitors] and urges them to seek the unseen, explore the unexplored and re-imagine their travel experience, Gregg Wafelbakker, general manager, Asia, Tourism New Zealand, said. The campaign is claimed to be an amalgamation of sensory and spiritual senses that showcases New Zealand’s people and places. “Indian leisure travellers have been longing to tick off their dream international destinations, and many are gearing up to make it happen in the coming months. As the spring season settles in, we hope that bookings will pick up traction for New Zealand,” Pratik Shah, chief operating officer, Kulin Kumar Holidays, stated.

As part of the ‘If You Seek’ campaign, Tourism New Zealand has curated special itineraries for travellers who seek to connect with nature, yearn for peace and relaxation or even personal growth through challenging and soul-searching adventures. “Through the campaign, our intent is to create an allure to a range of Indian consumer segments (across families, millennials/young professionals and couples/honeymooners) to explore the diversity and travel experiences across both North and South Island,” Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, commented.

