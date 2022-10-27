Tourism Australia rolls out its new short film ‘G’day’, featuring actors Rose Byrne and Will Arnett

Tourism Australia has created a live-action short film ‘G’day’ with CGI characters and is part of a new global tourism campaign inviting international travellers to Come and Say G’day. The film is directed by director Michael Gracey and produced by FINCH. The film features actors Rose Byrne and Will Arnett. As per the company, the campaign includes new broadcast advertisements, print and high-impact out-of-home (OOH) advertising placements, as well as social, digital, and content marketing initiatives. The campaign activity will be further amplified by partnership activity with airlines, state tourism organisations, and distribution partners such as Thomas Cook, SOTC, PickYourTrail, Kesari Tours, among others, it claimed.

The campaign is an invitation for travellers to come and say ‘G’day’, where they can build new connections with Australian locals and communities, along with nature, wildlife, islands, beaches, and the food and drinks, Brent Anderson, regional general manager, south and southeast Asia, Tourism Australia, said. “India, among other south and southeast Asian (SSEA) markets has been critical in Australia’s recovery. We have Qantas as our major airline partner across multiple markets, including here in India,” he added.

The musical score for the film was written by Australian composers Jonathan Dreyfus and Amy Andersen and features indigenous Australian musicians such as William Barton, Frank Yamma, the Marliya Gondwana Indigenous Girls Choir and Iwiri Choir. Notably, the film features a new cover of the song ‘Down Under’, which was produced in collaboration with Men At Work’s Colin Hay for the campaign and film.

