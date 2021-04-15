Total TV owning households rose 6.9% to reach 210 million in 2020: BARC

The updated estimates will reflect for BARC India subscribers in the YUMI Analytics platform with immediate effect.

TV viewing household grew 6.9% to 210 million households in 2020 from 197 million households in 2018, according to television measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC India) TV UEs. Similarly, TV viewing individuals witnessed an increase of 6.7%, reaching 892 million in 2020 from 836 Mn in 2018. As a body that is deeply rooted in data science, BARC India is committed to providing its stakeholders with a true representation of the television universe, Sunil Lulla, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India, said. “With an additional 13 Mn TV households and an opportunity for another 90 Mn households that are yet to own a TV set, India’s broadcast ecosystem continues to have a significant potential for growth in the years to come,” he added.

Meanwhile, the TV owning female population grew by 7%, while male population grew by 6%. In terms of age-groups, the highest growth was witnessed in the “kids” category (age 2 to 14) at 9%. Further, the data reveals that TV households in Urban markets grew by 4% to 91 million while rural markets have grown by 9% in 2020. Hindi speaking markets (HSM) grew by 8% outpacing All India as well as the South states which grew by 5%.

As the Indian population continues to move up the socio-economic pyramid, changes are also observed in the NCCS profile of TV households. As per the TV UE-2020, the proportion of NCCS A and B has increased to 27% and 31% respectively while NCCS DE has further contracted to 9% of TV households in the country. “The updated Universe Estimates, UE 2020 aptly sums up India’s linear TV ecosystem and highlights that TV owning households continue to grow. Given the global pandemic scenario, the updated estimate is robust and is developed with the help of data and findings based from various previously validated field studies. We are certain that these estimates will help the industry to a great extent,” Derrick Gray, chief of measurement science and business analytics, BARC India said.

TV UE 2020 has been developed by computing the Linear growth of TV Households and TV Individuals from Broadcast India (BI) Studies conducted in 2016 and 2018 at geographic and demographic levels. The distribution of the TV population by NCCS was taken from the most recent Indian Readership Survey (IRS). BARC India will implement the findings from the TV Universe Estimates 2020 for its data starting Week 14, 2021, which will release on April 16 2021. The updated estimates will reflect for BARC India subscribers in the YUMI Analytics platform with immediate effect.

