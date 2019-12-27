Tornado Pan of Huawei India on life beyond the ‘job’

I feel that the market is at the cusp of an evolution of sorts

The Job

Being the country head of Huawei’s consumer business group in India makes my job very exciting yet challenging. We see growth opportunities in those challenges. India is one of the largest growing smartphone markets in the world. What I enjoy about my work is the competitiveness in the industry, as it forces each company to push the envelope on innovation and, in turn, allows Indian consumers to receive the very best.

I feel that the market is at the cusp of an evolution of sorts. Consumers now yearn for features and experiences, rather than price points. There was a time when smartphone companies defined what consumers required in smart devices; now, in India, it’s a time when consumers define their requirements, and smartphone companies do their best to follow.

The Weekdays

I start my day with a morning workout routine which keeps me going all day. While a typical day at work is spent with several emails and meetings, I particularly look forward to the practice of brainstorming with my colleagues and identifying new opportunities for the brand in India. This really helps us in setting up the agenda and handling issues when they unfold. I am blessed to have a very passionate team that understands and executes my vision for providing an innovative experience to our customers in India. An informal chat session with my peers recharges me during a typical day at work.

The Weekend

It’s all work at the moment. While weekdays are reserved for work as usual, weekends are for identifying the weak ends with respect to various functions. For example, one weekend I was out with my retail team to meet with store owners and in-store promoters to see how they can serve our customers better. Another weekend was spent with the quality control team.

The Toys

I am an avid traveller and a keen photographer. Hence, an absolute must for me is my mobile phone which has a fantastic camera and also lasts long for extensive usage. Also, a leadership role comes with multiple responsibilities and tasks, and my handheld helps me keep things easy and manageable. So yes, it is

my go-to toy.

The Logos

I am an explorer. If one has to learn about consumer preferences that are ever evolving, one has to be open to try experiences of brands across categories.

