Toppr rolls out new campaign ‘Better Learning Better Results’

The campaign highlights the role of live classes, adaptive practice, and ask doubts that Toppr offers

As students switch to online platforms for various learning needs during the lockdown phase, education technology company Toppr has rolled out its latest ad campaign, ‘Better Learning. Better Results.’ The campaign puts a strong emphasis on Toppr’s complete learning methodology, comprising three key sections namely live classes, adaptive practice, and ask doubts, solely aimed at encouraging students to understand, reason and question for better learning outcomes.

As part of the campaign, Toppr has launched three TVCs in collaboration with advertising and marketing communications company Lowe Lintas. These ads highlight how switching from offline coaching to Toppr’s online learning platform results in a positive change in the student’s results with a better understanding of the subject and ability to answer the questions correctly.

Coaching classes are inaccessible to millions of students and by design, they can’t personalise learning for every student, Zishaan Hayath, CEO and founder, Toppr said. “While a handful of better performing students get to learn from better teachers, others don’t have access to the same resources, even though they are enrolled in the same coaching class. Toppr personalises learning for every single student and encourages students to understand, reason and question for better learning. And when students start “soching”, better results become the outcome of a better learning process,” he added further.

According to Tasneem Ali, executive director, creative, Lowe Lintas, Toppr’s three key features, live classes, adaptive practice and ask doubts anytime help kids to first ace learning because only then can exams be aced. “This being our guiding philosophy from the very first start, we felt it was time to carry it forward in our advertising. Thus, we came up with the creative expression of Soching Class, to not only bring alive our emphasis on thinking-based learning, but also to encourage parents to shift their kids from one class to another,” Ali elaborated.

