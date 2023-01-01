Top upcoming trends in marketing that brands need to leverage in 2023

By Anindita Gupta

The marketing sector is developing at a breakneck pace. The scope of what we mean when we say “marketing” is expanding and changing all the time. 2023 will without a doubt be a year in which we focus more intently. For marketing professionals of all skill levels, adapting to these changes is not always simple and clear. Additionally, marketing plays a significant influence. Marketing and advertising are no longer enough, today’s marketing professionals must collaborate with PR to focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and attracting customers to create lasting connections. In the next year, customer experience, engagement, and content visualisation will be the three main marketing themes. Additionally, whatever PR placements a business receives must be boosted in light of this. Amplification is a key component of any PR plan, whether it takes the form of turning success into fresh, owned content, promoting it on social media, or incorporating it into an influencer campaign. If you do not, you are doing your company a real disservice since you are leaving so many opportunities for success on the table.

The industry will look forward to more ways to engage with people. It will be more about the conversion, as most of the things from now on will be digital. Brand strategists need to leverage all the mediums to get conversions for the brands, as the brands will stay with them when they see the ROI they get from their investment. Business executives must develop plans today if they want to expand and thrive. They will need to combine technology and consumer preference in their advertising models in 2023 in addition to having a fantastic website design, Google SEO, and content production if they want to maintain the spirit of advertising. Marketing pros need to build brand awareness for new brands for conversion. The increase in digitisation has also increased the challenges for brands to get conversion from their leads. People need to know about the brand before they buy anything from the brand.

Let us look at the top upcoming trends that brands need to leverage in 2023 to stay ahead:

Crisp Content; Video and Blog

Content will always be king in marketing. Blogging has been practised for so long, in reality, because it is effective. A third of marketers use their blog or website as a result. According to the data, most customers read blogs weekly and have bought products from businesses after reading their blogs. More marketing investment will go toward short-form videos than any other trend. Before today, video production and marketing tactics were constrained by the cost of materials and manufacturing. It is easier to access now. Video is now easier to use in your marketing strategies thanks to decreasing cost barriers. 90% of marketers who plan to employ short-form video by 2023 intend to keep or increase their commitment. Storytelling has received a lot of attention. Making a memorable character is one of these features. Video content and Blog must use crisp content to make it relatable to their customer and targeted audience.

A novel approach to social media and influencers

Marketing professionals may increase brand exposure and win followers from the influencer’s audience by working together with thought leaders and influencers in their sector. With 64% of marketers using it, Facebook is the most popular social media site, followed by Instagram (58%), YouTube (57%), Twitter (43%), and TikTok (42%). Marketers and brands should look for micro-influencers (thousands to tens of thousands of followers). Despite having fewer followers, they regularly post more compelling content since involvement is higher. Because these influencers have also identified a specialisation in their sector, they are now contributing more to the conversion of leads, audience engagement, and brand exposure. Audiences are more inclined to follow micro-influencers advice since they are still regarded as “ordinary” individuals.

OOH will have a whole new experience

Marketers will need to approach advertising this year with a whole new immersive and 3D advertising. Brands may successfully employ campaign budgets by laser-targeting their ideal demographics using the power of immersive. India needs to leverage the new immersive out-of-home (OOH) experience. Brands can successfully employ campaign budgets by laser-targeting their ideal demographics using the power of immersive and 3D advertising. The integration will also aid in the expansion of other media that utilise scalable content and the motion capacity of digital out-of-home advertising. The multi-channel integration is essential in ensuring that the message conveyed across all media is consistent with the brand’s image and cohesive.

The only strategy for doing long-term business, brands must realise, is honest and genuine exposure. Therefore, success in 2023 will depend on transparency. It appears from this that marketers can no longer get away with making misleading claims and empty promises. Marketers must either embrace this trend or face the repercussions, and purpose-led marketing will become standard practice. So, brands will not trail behind as long as they keep an eye on current marketing trends and are constantly open to change.

The author is the co-founder of Scenic Communication

