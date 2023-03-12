Top 5 marketing trends and predictions for 2023: Gartner Marketing Predictions

As AI technology progresses faster than people can absorb its implications, marketers are seeking to harness its content production capabilities to gain

competitive advantage. But free and low-cost generative AI tools used by consumers and agitators are escalating the potential hazards of fake content in social media. This makes it even more essential for brands to monitor content as part of efforts to maintain trust with customers.

Adding to these challenges is the need to collect first-party data to deepen customer relationships and loyalty. To help you meet these challenges, this year’s marketing predictions by Gartner explore the rise of AI content generation alongside the growing need for content verification. In addition, they provide a look forward to the future of marketing where marketers will build strengthened loyalty and brand connection with customers.

AI-augmented operations allow for smarter data-driven decisions

By 2025, organizations that use AI across the marketing function will shift 75% of their operational activities from production to more strategic activities.

As per Gartner, using AI to amplify content and journey orchestration will optimize segmentation and personalization efforts. As generative design AI accelerates time to market, marketers can use data to drive more agile responses.

Applications of AI are set to improve KPIs of timeliness, quality and consistency, says Gartner. It also added that machine learning and analytics can turn mountains of metrics into proactive operations that deliver unprecedented levels of availability and efficiency. Managing AI will require greater focus on upskilling of existing talent and end-to-end consideration of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Increasing volume of fake content requires constant monitoring

Gartner believes that by 2027, 80% of enterprise marketers will establish a dedicated content authenticity function.

The predictions claim that the proliferation of generational AI and user generated content (UGC) will dramatically increase the volume and variety of content brands must monitor. It believes that reputation management will become increasingly difficult in a volatile, polarized, high-velocity landscape.

Highlighting the scale and complexity of AI-generated content, Gartner advices brands to dedicate resources to properly address massive content volumes and monitor multiple concurrent topical threads for inaccurate or defamatory content at scale in real time. It also says that choreographed marketing efforts will allow brands to better respond to social toxicity and content authenticity issues.

Consumers view product placement favorably

According to Gartner, by 2024, 70% of brands will redeploy at least 10% of their media budget to product placement in entertainment content. By 2023, 85% of consumers with household incomes above $120,000 (about 16% of the U.S.population) will pay for ways to avoid advertising, added the report.

Loyal customers are essential for growth

One in three businesses without a loyalty program today will establish one by 2027 to shore up first-party data collection and retain high-priority customers, as per the report.

It also added that by 2023, both B2B and B2C companies will increase their investments in loyalty programs as a percentage of their total marketing budget.

AI in marketing can be used for good or bad

The increasing dependency on technology will enhance dependency of AI in marketing as well. Accroding to Gartner, by 2025, 70% of enterprise CMOs will identify

accountability for ethical AI in marketing among their top concerns.

By 2024, at least a dozen enterprises will come under fire in the media and legal proceedings for ethical lapses in their use of automation in

marketing campaigns, added the report.

