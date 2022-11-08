Top 5 genres contribute 90% of total TV ad volumes: Report

Television ad volumes increased by 4% in July-Sept 2022, compared to Apr-Jun 2022 and 2%, when compared to Jan-Mar 2022, as per the quarterly report on television advertising, released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. According to the organisation, the data is derived from over 600 TV channels that are monitored by TAM AdEx. According to the report, the top three sectors in advertising for Jul-Sep’22 include food and beverages (F&B) at 21%, followed by both services and personal care/personal hygiene at 16%. The top 3 sectors had maintained their ranks following the previous quarter, the report highlighted. Additionally, the auto sector showed a positive incline by moving its rank from 13 to nine. Only personal healthcare showed a decline within the top 10 list, the report observed.

As per the report, the top 10 categories saw toilet soaps leading the list at 5.2%, followed by toilet/ floor cleaners at 4% and ecom-media/entertainment/social media at 2.8%. The report found that the top 10 categories accounted for a 29% share of ad volumes between Jul-Sep’22. Furthermore, the list saw the entry of new categories, namely mosquito repellents and ecom-online shopping during the same period.

Under the banner of leading advertisers across the three quarters of 2022, the report observed that Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India have remained the top 3 advertisers across the board. In Jul-Sep’22, Reckitt Benckiser replaced HUL at the top. Of the total 4,021 advertisers included considered by the report, Procter & Gamble Home Products and Colgate Palmolive India were found to be the new entrants in the top 10 list of Jul-Sep’22.

The share of ad volumes in the news genre saw a decline in Jul-Sep’22 when compared to the last two quarters, the report said. According to the report, the top five genres (namely, general entertainment channels, news, movies, music, and kids) contributed 90% of total TV advertising volumes across the three quarters of 2022.

As per the report, of the total advertising on television, the top 10 brands contributed nearly 11% of total advertising during the previous quarter of this year. Moreover, the report found that six out of 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser. In terms of growth, the report stated that toilet soaps topped the category with the highest growth, by 1.5 times, in ad secondages in Jul-Sep’22.

