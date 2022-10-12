Top 5 categories contribute 49% of ad shares during Asia Cup 2022: Report

Indexed ad volume grew by 51% during the Asia Cup 2022 when compared to Asia Cup 2016, as per the data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. Among all Asia Cup matches, India-Pakistan matches garnered the highest percentage share among all the Asia Cup 2022 matches. According to the report, the top five categories contributed to 39-49% of overall advertising, which had ecom-gaming at the top with a percentage share of 17%, followed by pan masala accounting for percentage share of 11%, perfumes/deodorants which contributed to nine percent share, cellular phones-smart phone with seven percent share and aerated soft drinks at a five percent share.

As per the report, the top common categories in the years 2016, 2018, and 2022 of Asia Cup was pan masala, followed by perfumes/deodorants, cellular phones-smart phones, paints, ecom-financial services, tyres, liquor, cellular phone service, and lastly, water purifiers/filters. Over the two preceding Asia Cups, the report lists over 20 exclusive categories, which includes branded salts, hosiery, airlines, among others.

As per the report, Vini Products topped the charts with a 10% share in 2022, followed by Sporta Technologies and Fairplay, both placed right below with an eight percent share of the pie. Additionally, as per the report, the services sector led the advertising charts over the last three Asia Cups, followed by the food and beverage and personal care/personal hygiene sectors. Moreover, the report highlighted that Asia Cup 2022 led in the tally of categories, advertisers, and brands.

According to the report, ad volumes of celebrity ad endorsements saw an increase of 3.8 times during the Asia Cup 2022 when compared to Asia Cup 2016, under the T20 format. Meanwhile, the report also states that ads endorsed by sportspersons grew to 24% in Asia Cup 2022 from its count of zero in Asia Cup 2016. Under the list of celebrity ad endorsements, the report showed Ranveer Singh at the top among celebrities and Rohit Sharma leading the list of sports celebrities during Asia Cup 2022.

