Top 10 advertisers contributed an 18% share of the news genre’s ad volume in Jan-Jun, 2022: TAM AdEx

Jan-Jun’22 saw ad volumes in the news genre grow by 33% compared to Jan-Jun’20 and five percent growth compared to Jan-Jun’21, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The ad volume share was the highest in the month of March’22, at 19.5% for the period of Jan-Jun’22.

The report divides the news genre into five subgenres, namely, Hindi news, Hindi regional news, Bengali news, Tamil news, and Telugu News, which accounted for more than 55% share of the ad volumes during Jan-Jun’22 and Jan-Jun’21. During both periods, the report states that Hindi news had topped with over 15% share of the news genre’s ad volumes. In the list of leading sectors in terms of its share of ad volumes, services led the news genre by a 17% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22. This was followed by food and beverages (F&B) with 14% share, building, industrial and land materials or equipments with a nine percent share, personal healthcare at nine percent share and personal care or personal hygiene with seven percent share. Durables was the new entrant in Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21.

The spices category led the news genre with a three percent share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22, followed by cement with a three percent share, and retail outlets, jewellers at three percent share respectively. Furthermore, the report lists the top growing categories of Jan-Jun’22, where corporate or brand image saw the highest increase in ad secondages. It was followed by ecom-gaming during the period of Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21 in the news genre. In terms of growth percentage among top ten categories, the report states that vocational training institutes topped with the highest growth of 3.9 times, which was followed by face wash with 3.2 times growth.

In the report, the top advertisers included a majority of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. The top 10 advertisers contributed an 18% share of the news genre’s ad volumes. In that list, Reckitt Benckiser, GCMMF (Amul) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were placed as the top three advertisers in the news genre during Jan-Jun’22. The report noted that over 3,200 advertisers had exclusively advertised in the news genre during the same period. Hari Bhoomi Communications was named as the top exclusive advertiser in the news genre followed by ITV Network.

Considering preference in time-bands, prime time (18:00-22:59) was the most preferred one in the news genre followed by afternoon (12:00-15:59) and morning (09:00-11:59) time-bands. These three-time bands together added more than 70% share of ad volumes.

