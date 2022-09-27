toothsi ropes in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors

toothsi has brought on board Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as brand ambassadors to promote and encourage the adoption of new-age teeth straightening clear aligners. As per the company, the couple will work with the brand to build a connect with users across all key markets.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma personify youth and confidence with which the company’s target audience can easily identify, Dr Arpi Mehta Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), toothsi, said. “We believe together, we can take the brand to the next level and create awareness about new-age teeth straightening solutions,” she added.

In a country where teeth misalignment and smile issues are not taken too seriously, toothsi has taken on itself to spotlight these issues. The couple have always been strong advocates of health and confidence which resonates with toothsi’s mission. The company claims to offer a modern, tech-backed solution in the form of clear aligners that are discreet and can be used at one’s home to straighten teeth within six to eight months. In addition, customers can book a scan, get updates, and monitor treatment progress through the brand’s app.

“We teamed up with toothsi as it offers a simple yet accessible solution for people who are looking to transform their smiles,” Sharma stated.

For Virat Kohli, trust and reliability are crucial for success not only in the game of cricket but in all aspects of his life. “toothsi too has proven to be a dependable brand for people looking for smile makeovers and we are delighted to join the brand and partner with them in their mission to enable affordable smile makeovers for everyone,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Lifestyle rolls out new festive season campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook