toothsi raises $9 million as debt round led by Stride Ventures

Clinical beauty tech startup toothsi on Friday announced that it has raised $9 million (Rs 66.6 crores) in a round led by Stride ventures. The company plans to invest in modern and consumer-facing technologies and automation. Currently present in 11 cities across the country, it also aims to expand its geographic footprint, strengthen the brand and create a clinical beauty category in India.

“We have carved out a niche for ourselves in the Indian market in just three years, and our business has expanded five-fold. We aim to leverage our health tech doctor directed platform to provide Indians the opportunity to improve their appearance and feel more confident in social situations. Our partnership with Stride Ventures will enable us to reach new heights and enhance customer experience,” Dr. Arpi Mehta, co-founder and CEO, toothsi, said.

This partnership with toothsi is our latest endeavor towards engaging with more new-age healthcare startups, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures, said. “The stellar growth shown by the company is a testament to their team’s commitment to excellence. Their disruptive solution to orthodontic issues in the form of customisable invisible aligners has been creating waves in this consumer-driven space and has captured 35% market share,” Gandhi stated further.

To be noted, toothsi raised $5 million in Series A funding in January last year from Think Investments – a San Francisco-based hedge fund, the family office of JM Financial’s Nimesh Kampani, Siddharth Shah, co-founder and CEO at API Holdings (Ascent Health), and Ramakant Sharma, co-founder and COO of Livspace. Later the same year it raised $20 million in B funding from Eight Roads Ventures, Think Investments, and the Mankekar Family Office.

