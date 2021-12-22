Too Yumm! Karare rolls out a new campaign featuring Virat Kohli

The campaign is conceived by Mullen Lintas Mumbai

Guiltfree Industries’ snack brand Too Yumm! Karare has launched a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Mumbai, the campaign highlights how Too Yumm!’s Karare transforms an ordinary moment into an unexpected Karara enjoyment. According to the brand, Too Yumm! has decided to bank on the taste of its product and has amplified the same in its campaigns. This campaign idea by Mullen Lintas brings alive Too Yumm! Karare’s chatakedaar masala and mazzedaar crunch that makes one forget everything else and uninhibitedly enjoy the Kararapan.

According to Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas, this is the second campaign after the launch of potato chips earlier this year that’s pitched on taste for the brand. “After experiencing the first bite, losing one’s inhibition, eating it like nobody’s watching, lost in the taste is what the commercial drives. Having a popular track helps reinforce this behaviour, juxtaposed in a place where such a behaviour will stand out, such as a board room. Virat Kohli once again comes in as the endorser inviting to actively see for yourself what follows when one tastes Karare,” she added.

The campaign repurposes the Bollywood song ‘Hungama ho gaya’ to communicate how Too Yumm! Karare’s taste can uplift the mood. The film is centred around an employee, who after eating Too Yumm!’s Karare starts dancing around, in what looks like a very serious meeting. As soon as the protagonist takes the first bite, the taste of Karare takes over, he jumps out of his seat to everyone’s shock and gets into a jig while the meeting is in progress. While enjoying this Kararapan, he is still seen licking his fingers as the taste of Too Yumm! Karare is irresistible. The integrated campaign is live on TV and across Too Yumm!’s online channels and other offline mediums.

