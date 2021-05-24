Tonic Worldwide wins integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition

The association is aimed at exploring new avenues and serving the consumer base better

Digital-first creative agency Tonic Worldwide has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition following a competitive multi-agency pitch. As part of their mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media, paid media, website development and search engine optimisation (SEO) for Pure Nutrition.

In today’s world it is of vital importance for businesses and brands of all kinds to have an effective online presence and stay relevant, Sushil Khaitan, chief executive officer and director, Pure Nutrition, said. “Pure Nutrition’s prime forte lies in enhancing the complete well-being and quality of life of its customers through its natural supplements. With this association, we are looking forward to exploring new avenues and serving our consumer base better. To encourage conversations with our consumers in the digital space, keep them engaged and create a strong relationship with them digitally will be the primary goals of this partnership. We look forward to everything that the digital space has to offer and hence work towards our consumers more effectively,” he added further.

For Chetan Asher, co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, Pure Nutrition wants to create a strong impact in the domain of health and nutrition. “With our strategic and creative strengths, we look forward to building the brand on digital platforms,” he stated on the association with the brand.

Tonic Worldwide is an Indian digital agency with global footprints. Tonic believes in crafting digital experiences for people and the focal point of these experiences being its human-centric philosophy. With over a decade of experience, Tonic has worked with brands across verticals that include Sony Pictures Network, South African Tourism, Sony PlayStation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Warner Music, amongst others.

Read Also: How content designing and marketing plays a key role in customer satisfaction and retention

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook