Tonic Worldwide wins digital creative mandate for Aashirvaad

Tonic Worldwide won the mandate post a competitive multi-agency pitch

Digital-first creative agency Tonic Worldwide has bagged the digital creative mandate for Aashirvaad. Tonic Worldwide won the mandate post a competitive multi-agency pitch, the agency said. As part of the mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be crafting the brand’s integrated digital creative strategies. The account will be handled out of the Mumbai and Bengaluru offices of the agency.

Aashirvaad’s team is digitally forward and not only believes in the platform but gives it the importance that’s due, Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, said. “They are open to ideas and suggestions and are ready to take a leap creatively. Half the battle for any brand is won when marketers understand the platform and are open to give it all that’s due. Rest the battle is won when they find like minded partners in their agency. It is an exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to further strengthen the brand on digital and achieve the set objectives by keeping them ahead of the curve,” Bhatt added further on the association.

Aashirvaad is FMCG company ITC’s popular packaged consumer brand for the staples business. It has consistently been a consumer favorite. , as well as constantly evolved with time, Tonic Worldwide said in a statement.

Tonic Worldwide is an Indian Digital Agency with global footprints that believes in crafting digital experiences for people. The agency brings to the table a mix of creative experiences and strategic knowledge of the market, infused with people-centric experiences. It has worked with brands across verticals that include Sony Pictures Network, South African Tourism, Sony PlayStation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Warner Music, among others.

