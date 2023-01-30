Tonic Worldwide onboarded as digital partner for Waman Hari Pethe

Digital-first creative agency Tonic Worldwide has won the digital mandate for jewellery brand Waman Hari Pethe. According to the company, the agency has come on board as the digital partner for the brand and will be responsible for growing the business through integrated brand communication, it claimed.

“With our digital-first approach to brands and the understanding of e-commerce funnels, we wish to put the brand in the target audience’s top consideration. Our specialist arms GIPSI, Twip and Yellow Labs will play an important role along with our media expertise in realising this vision,” Chetan Asher, co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said.

As per a company statement, the account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

“With this new venture, we are looking at creating an online brand identity for WHP Jewellers that will have pan-India resonance. Our aim is to expand The Waman Hari brand to include a larger group of patrons especially the younger generation through relatable and trending content,” Aditya Pethe, managing director, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, stated.

