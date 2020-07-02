Tonic Worldwide launches personalised video marketing solution for brands

The agency has collaborated with Vidz.ai to enable TWIP to extend customisation and personalisation in videos

Digital marketing agency Tonic Worldwide has launched an AI-driven personalised video marketing solution for brands, as an extension of its already existing video content division Tonic Worldwide Intuitive Programming (TWIP). As part of its offering, the agency has collaborated with Vidz.ai to enable TWIP to extend customisation and personalisation in videos.

According to the agency, personalisation adds more context and relevance to brand videos and is key to helping them grab more and more eyeballs as well as increasing engagement. “Realising the potential for such hyperlocal customised videos, Tonic Worldwide’s TWIP will now create and distribute numerous such custom-made videos in seconds, for brands,” the company said in a statement.

In the new normal, video content consumption has drastically increased on all platforms, Sudish Balan, chief business officer, Tonic Worldwide, said. “Brands and businesses are gearing up to make up for the lost time and as agency partners we would want to equip them with effective and agile solutions. This mass personalisation of videos with AI enables us to do that and can play a great role in garnering consumer trust and attention, as well as make it contextual to their needs and interests. This personalised video marketing solution can also be used to enhance effectiveness at every stage, right from awareness to action,” he added.

For Rajesh Goyal, partner and co-founder, Vidz.ai, with marketing transforming rapidly in the digital world, the partnership with Tonic will enable the agency with hyper personalisation, customisation in videos. “This will enable brands to have a seamless customer experience with video interaction,” he explained.

Tonic Worldwide is an independent digital first creative agency in India with offices in India and Middle East. With over a decade of presence, Tonic has worked with brands such as Sony Pictures Network, South Africa Tourism, AbinBev, Enamor, Dubai Maritime City Authority, Al Maya Group, Paypal, among others.

