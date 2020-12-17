  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tonic Worldwide bags social media mandate for Warner Music India

By: |
Updated: Dec 17, 2020 3:00 PM

This follows Warner Music Group’s expansion plans in the country

The agency will help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall as well as build a strong community of digital followersThe agency will help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall as well as build a strong community of digital followers

Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has bagged the social media mandate for Warner Music India following a competitive multi-agency pitch. This follows Warner Music Group’s expansion plans in the country as detailed earlier this year. The new account will be handled from Tonic Worldwide’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall as well as build a strong community of digital followers.

Related News

“India is a country of music lovers and streaming services has been witnessing an unprecedented growth. Our strategic and creative strengths, together with the team’s passion helped us win the mandate for this iconic brand. It is an exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to creating a strong and engaging consumer base for them on digital platforms,” Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, said on the association with the music group.

Tonic Worldwide is an Indian digital agency with global footprints. Through research, immersive insights, and cutting edge creatives, the company crafts digital experiences for brands. The agency offers end-to-end digital solutions such as website development, social media, online reputation management, content, creative and design, strategy, media, technology support among others to support businesses in their digital journey. With over a decade of experience, Tonic Worldwide has worked with brands across verticals that include Sony Pictures Network, South African Tourism, Sony PlayStation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Warner Music, as well as other brands.

Read Also: 54% of businesses have been impacted by covid in India: Modern Marketer Reckoner Report

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Jaquar Group’s Sandeep Shukla on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Read Also: Within the M&E industry, the pandemic took its biggest toll on the film exhibition segment: ICRA

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Tonic Worldwide bags social media mandate for Warner Music India
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Purplle appoints Essence as integrated media agency of record
2Movies genre registered 24% rise in average ad volumes per day during August-December 2020: TAM AdEx
3Oppo India appoints Damyant Singh Khanoria as CMO