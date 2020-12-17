Tonic Worldwide bags social media mandate for Warner Music India

The agency will help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall as well as build a strong community of digital followers

Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has bagged the social media mandate for Warner Music India following a competitive multi-agency pitch. This follows Warner Music Group’s expansion plans in the country as detailed earlier this year. The new account will be handled from Tonic Worldwide’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall as well as build a strong community of digital followers.

“India is a country of music lovers and streaming services has been witnessing an unprecedented growth. Our strategic and creative strengths, together with the team’s passion helped us win the mandate for this iconic brand. It is an exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to creating a strong and engaging consumer base for them on digital platforms,” Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, said on the association with the music group.

Tonic Worldwide is an Indian digital agency with global footprints. Through research, immersive insights, and cutting edge creatives, the company crafts digital experiences for brands. The agency offers end-to-end digital solutions such as website development, social media, online reputation management, content, creative and design, strategy, media, technology support among others to support businesses in their digital journey. With over a decade of experience, Tonic Worldwide has worked with brands across verticals that include Sony Pictures Network, South African Tourism, Sony PlayStation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Warner Music, as well as other brands.

