Todd Rose joins InMobi as SVP, global business development

InMobi has appointed Todd Rose as senior vice president, global business development. Rose, based in San Francisco, will report to Abhay Singhal, co-founder, InMobi Group and CEO, InMobi Marketing Cloud. Rose has deep domain expertise and rich relationships across the advertising ecosystem, Singhal said. “He will play an integral role in defining and institutionalising business development for InMobi, further advancing and expanding our strategy to address the market opportunities ahead,” Singhal added.

In his new role, Rose will be responsible for operationalising and accelerating a cohesive data and identity strategy. He will also focus on expanding strategic partnerships for clients to better leverage InMobi’s end-to-end advertising solutions.

Prior to this, Rose worked as chief business development officer for InMarket where he led the platform and partnerships team. Rose joined InMarket following the acquisition of NinthDecimal. He worked in a similar capacity as part of the management team for eight years at NinthDecimal. Moreover, he played important role in devising the merger with InMarket.

Rose was associated with YP / AT&T Interactive, McKinsey and Company, and Marakon Associates in the early part of his career. His journey in online advertising started as a product manager with LookSmart, where he launched the company’s paid search advertising platform.

According to Rose, InMobi has amassed a set of assets to provide end-to-end digital marketing capabilities for clients that can readily be tailored to the needs of specific verticals. “The depth of InMobi’s integrations with publishers and its role across the advertising value chain has poised the company to unlock and martial first-party data, for both publishers and advertisers, in an increasingly privacy-focused world,” he added.

