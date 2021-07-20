Toch.ai onboards Meghna Krishna as chief revenue officer

Toch.ai uses cloud-agnostic and deep learning algorithms for the automatic interpretation of content featured in videos

AI-driven platform Toch.ai has appointed Meghna Krishna as chief revenue officer. In her new role, Krishna will be responsible for revenue maximisation along with building sales and marketing organisations to establish the company’s footprint in India and beyond. Based out of the Delhi office, she will report to Vinayak Shrivastav and Saket Dandotia for Toch.ai.

Prior to this, she was associated with travel technology platform RateGain as VP, global strategic alliances. With over two decades of experience in retail, ecommerce, travel, and SaaS across International and home-grown companies, she is all set to start her new venture.

The company is delighted to have Meghna Krishna as part of its team, Vinayak Shrivastav, co-founder and CEO, Toch.ai, said. “Her role will be instrumental in taking the company to newer heights, not just in the Indian market but also globally. We are confident that her business acumen and strategic capabilities will be a strong guiding force for the Toch.ai team to excel,” Shrivastav stated.

Krishna noted technology has been at the forefront of growth for a long time, and the pandemic has only accentuated that. “Video technology is a niche industry with a lot of potential, and I am confident that with the right partnerships and team, we will be able to drive great results for Toch.ai and the video tech as an industry,” she added.

Toch.ai uses cloud-agnostic and deep learning algorithms for the automatic interpretation of content featured in videos. Its technology helps process content on the fly, by automatically meta-tagging it, understanding the context, identifying key moments, and processing video content instantly. Through its proprietary technology, Toch.ai helps its partners to drive engagements, increase interactions, and grow revenue across their video content while managing risks and reducing costs.

