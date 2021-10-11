TO THE NEW bags digital mandate for Asahi India

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

TO THE NEW has won the digital marketing mandate for five brands including AIS Glass, Glasxperts, AIS Windows, Windshield Experts, and Carfit Experts from the house of Asahi India. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for integrated digital marketing comprising content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning and buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM for all five businesses. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch, the agency said in a statement.

With AIS’ recent association with TTN, the company aims to accelerate its digital presence and have a deeper connect with customers and influencers especially the end consumers in the automotive and architectural front with its brands via digital marketing, Vikram Khanna, COO (Consumer Glass and Architectural Institutional Business), CMO and CIO, Asahi India Glass, said. “We strive to be present in the minds of our valuable customers at all times, through our digital touch-points apprising them of various initiatives, activities, and products/solutions that we offer,” Khanna added.

According to Raman Mittal, CMO and co-founder, TO THE NEW, AIS is a leader in glass manufacturing with products servicing the entire spectrum of demand in every domain. The agency’s focus will be to artfully communicate the brands’ value proposition to its b2b and b2c audiences and deploy investments designed to deliver business objectives, he noted.

“We will also work towards enhancing brand awareness, recall, and customer experience across the digital spectrum. We are delighted to be designated as the official digital marketing partners of AIS and look forward to forging a relationship that is deep-rooted in growth and RoI driven strategies,” Mittal stated.

TO THE NEW offers 360-degree solutions in digital marketing for over 50 brands, as per an official statement. Its services including marketing automation, digital analytics, video production solutions, media planning, SEO, and creative services.

Read Also: Instagram launches its first brand campaign in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook