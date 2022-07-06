Tithi Ghosh appointed as president and head of office, Ogilvy Bengaluru

Ogilvy India has appointed Tithi Ghosh as president and head of office, Ogilvy Bengaluru. The appointment is effective from July 1, 2022. After 25 years with Ogilvy India, Ram Moorthi has decided to move on from the organisation. “We would like to thank Moorthi, for giving so much to Ogilvy India. We wish him all the best. Tithi takes the baton from Moorthi. She stands for everything that represents the culture of Ogilvy. The voice of guidance and wisdom is now going to be the hand that guides the next chapter of Ogilvy Bengaluru,” VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India, said.

Ghosh brings with her over twenty-two years of experience in brand communication. She has created work across brands such as ITC Bingo, Titan, Allen Solly, The Hindu, Fortune and MTR. She has also nurtured and built some of the strongest client partnerships for Ogilvy Bengaluru, the agency said in an official statement. “In her role as managing partner, Bengaluru, during the pandemic years, she was instrumental in stabilising the business inspite of the pressures and was a pillar of strength to all employees,” the company added.

Moorthi’s contribution to Ogilvy India, since 1997, has been immense across the Ogilvy India network. In the last two and half decades, Moorthi has been in leadership roles that included heading the Chennai office, leading the IBM hub, heading Ogilvy’s PR function, leading the Mumbai office to becoming the Bengaluru office head.

“In my eighteen years in Ogilvy Bengaluru, I have had the fortune of being part of teams that launched brands that today have grown to be some of India’s most loved. To gain the same love and attention from digitally consummate and socially active consumers of today, requires fresh and new ways of thinking. Our team here has some incredible talent, folks who are passionate about what they do and create. I believe we can partner our existing and prospective clients in changing the conversation around their brands,” Ghosh stated.

“Ghosh has been my valuable partner for years. And I am sure that in the coming years she will further strengthen our client relationships and creative excellence in our Bengaluru office,” Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy, added.

