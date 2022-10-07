Titan unveils a new campaign ‘For the love of watches’

Titan has rolled out its new campaign ‘For the love of watches’ to celebrate and showcase their wide range of men’s and women’s timepieces. Created by Ogilvy India, the TV and digital campaign film emphasises that one need not wait for a special occasion to pamper themselves with an exquisitely crafted timepiece.

Watches as a segment witnesses a lot of eyeballs when it comes to celebration of special moments, Sirish Chandrashekar, marketing head, watches and wearables division, Titan Company Ltd said. “Our objective is to drive the consumers to embrace their love for watches unconditionally. Through this campaign, we present to our audience an extensive range of our offerings for men and women in the watches category, and invite them to treat themselves to their favourite Titan watch irrespective of any special day or time.”

The film captures people from different walks of life across various age groups who stop by the Titan World store to look at the watches in awe and get utterly mesmerised by them. Presenting the passers-by such as a guy jogging by the store who then starts jogging backwards and a couple admiring and adoring the watches by trying a watch on, the campaign film brings everyone together, binds them through their love for the watches and showcases the unmoved love for the diverse collection offered by Titan. As part of the campaign, Titan has also launched exquisite timepieces across looks and price points.

For Tithi Ghosh, president and head of office, Ogilvy Bengaluru, in the last few decades all accessories including footwear and bags have seen exponential growth as consumers have increasingly embraced the idea of self-expression and individual identity. “While curating their looks, they find great joy in following trends and often give in to the sheer desire of owning something that appeals to their aesthetics, catches their fancy. But when it comes to watches, consumers prefer to wait for key milestones like anniversaries, weddings, promotions and getting a new job. This is the pattern or habit Titan wishes to break this season. The idea is to gently nudge consumers with the message that there is no big occasion or milestone required to buy a watch. The creative idea of the store cameras capturing the smitten expressions of people who are window shopping or have entered the store reminds consumers that all they need is love to treat themselves to a new watch.”

