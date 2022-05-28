Titan Raga unveils Boldly Beautiful campaign with Alia Bhatt

Titan Raga has roped in Alia Bhatt as its new ambassador and rolled out a new TVC campaign, Boldly Beautiful. Titan Raga’s new TVC, conceptualised in partnership with Ogilvy, is an ode to young Indian women who aspire to break the societal barriers of inhibitions around self-expression and desires.

“Titan Raga symbolises expressiveness. Be it through product design or through advertising, the brand always expresses a definitive point of view that resonates with the contemporary young woman. Alia, being bold and expressive herself, is an ideal choice to amplify the brand’s narrative,” Sirish Chandrashekar, marketing head, Titan said.

The film normalises spontaneity in typical familial conversations. The actor is seen as a bride-to-be who is expressing herself uninhibitedly in tune with her own raga amidst a typical wedding set-up. Through a light-hearted concept, Boldly Beautiful encourages consumers to be themselves unapologetically, and establishes Raga as the perfect accessory for these bold and beautiful expressions.

“Titan Raga has always expressed a woman’s point of view in an interesting manner. The new campaign seeds in a deeper connect through designs that are beautifully expressive and contemporary. I hope to inspire authentic and bold stories of young Indian women with Titan Raga,” Bhatt stated on her association with the brand.

“It is true that you don’t just match brands to your body, but to your personality and to your soul. There’s always something about a great brand that goes beyond the beautiful design and functionality and connects deeper within. Titan Raga’s tone and manner has been one such stellar voice that’s always been beautifully bold, unabashed and authentic in expression. This story is an attempt to capture that spirit with our ever-changing, ever-evolving social scenario,” Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, stated.

