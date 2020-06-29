Titan Raga launches new digital campaign ‘Proud to be Me’

The film captures the subtle nuances of gender fluidity

In order to encourage people to be their true selves under every circumstances, Raga by Titan has launched a digital campaign ‘Proud to be Me’, that celebrates the spirit of self-expression and inclusivity in the society. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film talks about nurturing one’s relationship with their own self and embracing who they really are.

The film captures the art of dressing up wherein the individual is seen getting dressed up in a saree, doing his makeup and feeling absolutely comfortable in his skin. The film captures the subtle nuances of gender fluidity. Towards the end, the film showcases the person exuding innate confidence and happiness, as he takes pride in his beauty while accepting every bit of himself.

According to Sirish Chandrashekar, marketing head, Titan Watches, Raga as a brand has always celebrated one’s individuality and strength. “Proud to be me’ is all about cherishing one’s real self and taking pride in who we are,” he added.

For Divya Bhatia, group creative director, Ogilvy, the film is a natural step forward in thought-leadership. “The world needs more inclusivity, acceptance and kindness. Begin with oneself, share with the universe,” Bhatia added.

Titan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited) is a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987, under the name Titan Watches Limited. Titan has also diversified into Jewellery and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus as well as the fragrances segment with SKINN and in sarees with Taneira. The company claims to have recorded a revenue of Rs.19, 070 crores for the year ended 31st March 2019.

