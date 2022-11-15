Titan onboards Ayushmann Khurrana for its latest Titan Eye+ TV campaign

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come on board as the brand ambassador of Titan Eye+ for its latest TV campaign. The campaign presents a refreshing take on the signature Titan music and showcases the advantages of having Titan Eye+.

In its launch campaign earlier this year, Titan Eye+ focussed on creating awareness among the consumers to ask right questions while purchasing spectacles. The sequel of Titan Eye+ talks about the three reasons why one should opt for it: a 20-step eye test by a qualified optometrist; a choice of over 1,000+ spectacles and sunglasses; and trusted customer service. Titan is offering all this at an affordable price starting from Rs. 999.

Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head EyeCare Division, Titan Company Ltd. said, “It is our ongoing effort to lead consumer conversation in the eyewear category that’s often dominated by price and discount. It is our perspective that Indian consumers are value-conscious and not merely price-conscious.”

“Titan Eye+ provides great value for money with expertise in eye testing, care in recommending the correct solution and a wide choice…making us India’s most trusted eyewear retailer with a 4.9 rating on Google,” Krishnamurthy added.

Since inception, the brand has been a pioneer in the category through its open-browse format and standard pricing across all stores and continues to do the same this time with its effort to change the consumer narrative while shopping.