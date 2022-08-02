Titan Eye+ urges consumers to re-think their criteria for eyecare through its latest campaign

Titan Eye+ has launched a new integrated campaign with its brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana created by Ogilvy. As per the company, the ‘Expert Who Cares’ campaign focuses on the consumer’s approach to buying eyewear and aims to make them aware of the important aspects of the process.

Today, consumers restrict their questions to style and price while purchasing eyewear and the new campaign is born out of the desire to change this very perspective. We had very serious questions to ask, what better way than to ask it disarmingly with a child’s innocence, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head EyeCare Division, Titan Company Ltd. said, “The brand promise of Titan Eye+ is expertise and empathy and through the ‘Experts Who Cares’ campaign we take that conversation forward. Titan Eye+ insists that only qualified optometrists test eyes through our unique 20-step eye test as well as recommend the correct eye care for each consumer’s needs,” he added.

The television campaign features Khurrana with a kid in a Titan Eye+ showroom in an instance where they have to buy spectacles. Khurrana begins the process as most consumers would by checking how the frames look. The film takes an interesting turn when the kid urges Khurrana to re-consider his questions and takes charge of the situation. With this campaign, Titan Eye+ champions a behavioral insight in the category which is an eye-opener for most seasoned spectacle wearers, Puneet Kapoor, CCO, Ogilvy Bangalore, said. “The entire category is so heavily dominated, only by the style of conversation, that the conversation around accurate vision correction is diluted. While style is important, and we have frames that have won enough design awards, the conversation around accurate testing and accurate prescription needs to be rescued from the blind spot it sits in right now. That’s where this campaign scores and gets the right balance in the conversation we need to have,” he added.

