Tinder unveils new brand campaign in India

With this new campaign, Tinder wants to encourage gen Z in India to put themselves out there and spark connections

Tinder has launched a new brand campaign in India to depict real moments of dating stories and diverse connections that started on the app. Accompanying the campaign, Tinder has also launched a series of short films. The four short films also highlight new features such as Explore, Hot Takes and Vibes. With this new campaign, Tinder wants to encourage Gen Z in India to put themselves out there and spark connection, chemistry and serendipity in this world of endless possibilities, it said in a statement.

On the back of a new suite of features, social experiences, Tinder wants to give members new ways to discover the right person and navigate connections by mutual interest. Whether it is looking for love or finding someone to match your vibe, Tinder has always celebrated the importance of forging human connections, it said.

“Tinder is the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people. Millions of our members get the chance to meet a very diverse set of people every day based on shared interests. This new campaign is a reflection of countless journeys of firsts, and a celebration of endless possibilities, that started on Tinder,” Taru Kapoor, general manager, Match Group India, said.

Tinder, the app designed for meeting new people, was introduced on a college campus in 2012. It is now available in 190 countries and more than languages. It claims to be the highest grossing non-gaming app globally. Tinder has been downloaded more than 450 million times and led to more than 60 billion matches, it claimed in a statement.

