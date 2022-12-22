Tinder rolls out the ‘You Up’ campaign for dating individuality

Tinder has announced the launch of its latest ‘You Up’ brand campaign which claims to celebrate the endless possibilities of moments and experiences on Tinder. The campaign was conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas and is about putting yourself out there and seeking the kind of connections you want, on your own terms, it stated.

At Tinder, you are in charge of your own dating journey, Taru Kapoor, general manager, Match Group India, said. “This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for,” she added.

The ‘You Up’ campaign follows a young woman who is in charge and chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome – whether it’s a fun karaoke night, a long drive or just meeting someone over coffee. By putting herself out there and being open to possibilities, she is able to explore her individuality with endless new experiences that await at every turn with Tinder.

The company claimed that the campaign was made with young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with and what they are looking for, in mind.

