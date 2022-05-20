Timex Group India Limited appoints Deepak Chhabra as managing director

Timex Group India Limited has appointed Deepak Chhabra as its managing director. In his new role, he will be responsible for strategising and driving key initiatives, delivering superior brand and customer experiences through innovative business planning solutions. Chhabra has been appointed the managing director based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of the Timex Group board.

Chhabra has over 25 years of experience and having worked across retail, lifestyle, consumer durables, and sportswear industries. He has handled many portfolio’s including brand management, strategic business planning, profit and loss (P&L) management, sales, and merchandising. He has worked with brands such as Tupperware, Crocs, Reliance Retail, Skechers, Sprandi, and more. Prior to joining Timex, Chhabra was the managing director of Tupperware since early 2019, where he led the transformation of the brand from just being a direct selling company to a multichannel strategy and introduced retail, e-tail, and e-commerce to increase consumer access.

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets timepieces around the world. Established in 1854,Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni, Adidas and Furla.

