TimesPro announces that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to create and launch its brand campaign

Higher EdTech platform TimesPro has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India to create and launch its brand campaign. As per the company, the agency was invited on board to actualise its efforts to build brand visibility across all learner categories. The project will be managed by the Mumbai team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the company said in a statement.

The education space is ripe with innovation and new thinking, Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said. “TimesPro is poised to create a great product. We look forward to partnering with them in a journey that promises to be unchartered and rewarding,” he added.

For Nikhil Kumar, executive vice president (EVP) and business head, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, “We are proud to have won the TimesPro mandate after a multi-agency pitch. With the EdTech boom in the country and the private sector playing a pivotal role in facilitating this, we felt it was an opportunity not only to scale up this vertical of the Times Group but also partner with them in defining its core purpose and reason to exist.”

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups, the company states. As per the company, it includes employment-oriented early career programmes for working professionals in collaboration with educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

