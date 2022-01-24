Times Professional Learning brings Jigsaw on board for brand repositioning

TPL offers learning solutions for working professionals and corporate businesses

Times Professional Learning (TPL), the education initiative by The Times of India Group has recently onboarded Jigsaw, a strategic brand consultancy to help reposition their educational offerings and arrive at a differentiated proposition.

“With a vision to make learning and excellence accessible to millions via innovations and global collaborations, TPL is committed to the cause of education that helps build a workforce whose employability skills are honed and made industry-ready and provide lifelong learning solutions to working professionals. Hence, it is imperative that we develop and communicate a brand positioning strategy which ensures customer centricity and competitive distinctiveness” Neha Jhunjhunwala, head-strategic marketing and special initiatives, TPL, said on the association.

“We are happy to partner with TPL on this strategic brand building initiative. It is key that we effectively communicate the brand ethos of TPL to potential students who are looking to stay relevant and grow in the Indian market,” Rutu Mody Kamdar, founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants, stated.

