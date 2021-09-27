Times of India Group’s Sandeep Dahiya steps down

He spearheaded the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories

Sandeep Dahiya, CEO, Times Lifestyle Enterprise, and director, brand extension, BCCL, has decided to step down after spending eight years at Times of India Group. However, Dahiya will remain with the group till mid-November, for a smooth transition. “It’s been a great journey over the last 8 years – of learning, leading and growing. Working closely with Vineet Jain has been a privilege, and have much to thank him for my growth and learning here,” Dahiya said.

“With so much happening in the fashion and beauty space – new consumer awareness, newer platforms, and exciting business-building frameworks, it’s time for me to explore newer challenging avenues,” Dahiya added.

During his stint at Times of India Group, he spearheaded the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories. He is credited for leading Femina FLAUNT to become one of the bestselling exclusive women’s fashion brands within Shoppers Stop in over 25 cities, over the last five years, the company said.

Furthermore, Dahiya led the Times Group’s foray in the beauty space at Times Lifestyle Enterprise, with the launch of Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon in Mumbai. The studio salon has quickly expanded over the last 18 months with sign-ups of over 25 franchised salons, and launch of five franchised outlets, the company claimed in an official statement.

Before joining Times of India group, he was associated with major broadcasting company Viacom18. At Viacom18, he headed its consumer products business, creating a scalable and sustainable business model in new categories for brands and IPs of MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1, and Colors.

Read Also: The Sleep Company increases marketing spends by eight times to Rs 8 crore in FY22

Read Also: Tata Sky introduces ‘Videshi Kahaniyan’; onboards Rupali Ganguly as face of the service

Read Also: Havas Creative Group India appoints Debopriyo Bhattacherjee as EVP and planning head – North

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook