Times Network to stream ET Now in Canada

Times Network on Monday announced the launch of its English business and finance news channel, ET NOW in Canada. The broadcaster inked a distribution deal with Ethnic Channels Group (ECG). The partnership was concretised during MIPCOM 2019 at Cannes, France.

Offering South Asian viewers a wide spectrum of business news, ET NOW is the first Indian English business news channel that will be available in Canada. Significantly expanding its footprint in North America, ET NOW offers curated content such as India Development Debate, Start Up Central, The Money Show, India Tonight and more with a holistic deliberation on the Indian financial markets, global and local trends impacting the economy.

“ET NOW has raised the bar for the English business news category in India and this launch will further enrich our offering for the South Asian viewers in the region,” Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and executive president, Times Network, said.

Ethnic Channels Group (ECG), is the world’s largest ethnic broadcaster that operates more than 100 television channels from around the globe, serving the multicultural population in Canada, USA, Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) and Australia, across 20 language groups.

“In today’s global market, the consumption of business news and information will only continue to increase. As a company that understands both content and technology, ECG is very proud to partner with the Times Group to launch ET Now in Canada,” Slava Levin, co-founder and CEO, ECG, said.

Times Network is part of Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), popularly known as The Times Group and has presence in over 100 countries. It houses upscale brands including TIMES NOW, ET NOW, MIRROR NOW, MOVIES NOW, MOVIES NOW HD, MN+, Romedy NOW and Romedy NOW HD, zoOm and, MNX and MNX HD – The channel that brings the next level of Hollywood entertainment to India. The network delivers segmented and differentiated content under one umbrella.