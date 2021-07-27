Times Network rejigs leadership positions

Times Network is focused on consolidating its leadership position in the news category, the company said

Times Network has rejigged its leadership team with key appointments, elevations. In line with its digital plans, the broadcast network has elevated Vivek Srivastava to president strategy and operations, broadcast and digital. He will lead the digital operations of the network and oversee product strategy, audience development and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses. The Network has also appointed Savvy Dilip as executive vice president and head, digital growth who will be reporting to Srivastava.

“2020 was a tumultuous year for the broadcasters and while we were severely tested by the pandemic, Times Network not just managed to harness every headwind in its path but continued to march ahead successfully by setting new industry benchmarks. The superior talent of our leadership team is one of key pillars that drove the network’s significant growth during these unprecedented times and accelerated our overall digital transformation efforts. These elevations are a recognition of their contribution to the growth of the company,” MK Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network said.

With its foray into Indian Language with Times Now Navbharat and ET Now Swadesh in Hindi, Times Network is focused on consolidating its leadership position in the news category besides capitalising on growth triggers including digital, branded content, and new revenue streams for the Network brands, the company said in a statement.

Other senior management promotions include Manish Wadkar, senior vice president and head, legal; Pranav Bakshi, senior vice president, digital; Saurabh Bhowal, vice president and head, content and programming, Zoom and The Zoom Studios; Mihir Bhatt, vice president and executive editor, Times Influence, among others.

Leadership team comprising Jagdish Mulchandani, chief operating officer and executive president, Jignesh Kenia, executive vice president and head, corporate strategy and digital transformation, Gaurav Dhawan, executive vice president, revenue and S Srivathsan as executive vice president and head, human resources will drive their respective portfolios for the Network.